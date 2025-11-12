UN chief hails Iraq’s parliamentary elections

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the people of Iraq on Tuesday for holding parliamentary elections and praised the country's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) for ensuring their effective organization.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the generally calm and orderly conduct of the polls and trusts that political stakeholders will maintain the spirit of peace and respect for the electoral process as results are awaited," Guterres said in statement released by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

He emphasized the importance of a "timely and peaceful government formation process" that reflects the will of the Iraqi people and meets their aspirations for stability and development.

The UN chief reaffirmed the organization's continued support for Iraq in consolidating its democratic gains and building a "peaceful and prosperous future."

He also expressed appreciation for the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), whose electoral assistance mandate is nearing its conclusion after more than two decades.

According to the IHEC, over 12 million Iraqis, including security personnel and displaced persons, cast their ballots in Monday's parliamentary vote, representing a turnout of more than 55%. The results are expected to be announced within 24 hours.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani hailed the election as a "remarkable step forward toward greater stability and progress."





