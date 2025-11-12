Israeli army raids Syria’s Quneitra countryside for 4th time in 2 days

The Israeli army conducted another incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside after three raids on Tuesday, violating the country's sovereignty.

The state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said Israeli forces advanced into the village of Rasm al-Qita and set up a military checkpoint, preventing the movement of residents.

The Syrian news agency SANA also reported another checkpoint built by the Israeli army on the road linking Abu Ghara village and Suwaisa town.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the reports.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out three incursions into the countryside, setting up a military checkpoint between Umm Batinah and Jaba villages and conducting searches of the passing locals.

Israeli incursions in Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of Tel Aviv's advances into their farmland as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The Israeli army has repeatedly crossed into Syrian territory, carrying out airstrikes that killed civilians and destroyed military positions, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition belonging to the Syrian army.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa earlier said that the Israeli army has conducted more than 1,000 airstrikes and over 400 ground incursions since the ouster of the Assad regime last December.



