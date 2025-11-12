Iraq hails success of security plan for parliamentary polls

A senior Iraqi security official said Wednesday that the security plan for the country's parliamentary elections was implemented successfully, with minor incidents addressed.

Over 12 million Iraqis cast their ballots on Tuesday to choose members of the 329-seat parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Baghdad, Lieutenant General Qais al-Muhammadawi, head of Iraq's Supreme Committee for Election Security, said Iraqi security forces had "succeeded in securing the polls."

"Minor violations were recorded during the vote and were addressed," he added.

"Security forces did not interfere with the voting process," Muhammadawi stressed.

The security official noted that the gunmen, who were responsible for the death of two police officers in Kirkuk in northern Iraq, were arrested.

Meanwhile, the Independent High Electoral Commission affirmed that the vote results will be announced within the specified timelines.

The commission said that 48 complaints have been filed, 39 related to Sunday's special voting procedure and nine others on the general voting.

The results are scheduled to be announced within 24 hours of the vote and will be officially confirmed after appeals are examined.

A total of 7,743 candidates contested the elections, including 2,247 women.

The current parliamentary term began on January 9, 2022, and lasts four years. Under Iraqi law, parliamentary elections must be held at least 45 days before the end of the current legislative term.

Shia parties and blocs hold a majority in the current legislature. Power in Iraq is traditionally divided among the country's main communities: the presidency goes to the Kurds, the premiership to the Shias, and the speakership of parliament to the Sunnis.



