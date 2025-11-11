Palestine working to secure Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, establish UN-backed stabilization force: Palestinian president

President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that the Palestine National Authority is working with international partners to ensure Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip after a ceasefire and to deploy security forces with the support of an International Stabilization Force (ISF).

Speaking to the Le Figaro newspaper during his visit to France, his first since Paris recognized Palestine, Abbas called the visit "historic" and thanked President Emmanuel Macron for his "efforts and leadership" in supporting Palestine's international recognition.

Reiterating his commitment to a two-state solution, Abbas said: "We want the State of Palestine and the State of Israel to live side by side in peace, security and good neighborly relations."

Abbas stated that work continues with partners "to establish an International Stabilization Force to support the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the deployment of legitimate Palestinian security forces."

He noted progress on preparations to deploy Palestinian forces in Gaza. "Our security forces are fully ready. They have undergone training programs in Egypt and Jordan in coordination with international partners. Deployment will be gradual, based on security needs, and coordinated with the UN Security Council's ongoing discussions on the ISF."

Abbas said the goal is to turn Gaza into "a zone of peace and security under full Palestinian sovereignty, free of armed groups and unauthorized weapons."

He added that discussions with Egypt are also underway to set up a temporary technical administration to govern Gaza after the ceasefire, before unifying the West Bank and Gaza under "one state, one government."

Regarding Hamas, Abbas said the disarmament of the group "must be achieved through a Palestinian internal agreement with international mediation and support," emphasizing that Hamas "will not take part in Gaza's administration."

He also highlighted reform measures, including a new social assistance system based on socio-economic criteria and a comprehensive education curriculum reform launched in cooperation with the EU and UNESCO.