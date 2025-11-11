France, Palestine to establish committee to consolidate state of Palestine

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (L) shake hands after a joint press conference at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on November 11, 2025. (AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday that France and Palestine will establish a committee to work on legal, constitutional and institutional matters to strengthen the state of Palestine.

"The committee will contribute to drafting a new constitution, on the basis of the project presented by President Abbas, and complete all the conditions necessary for a viable State of Palestine," Macron said at a news conference in Paris with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

He said France "will respond strongly with its European partners" if Israel proceeds with any "partial or total annexation, whether legal or de facto."

Macron warned Israel that any form of West Bank annexation would cross a "red line."

"Settler violence and the acceleration of settlement projects have reached record levels, threatening the stability of the West Bank and violating international law," he said, adding that France remains committed to a two-state solution.

He stressed that "the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid across Gaza must be ensured under UN auspices, in full compliance with international humanitarian law."

France will provide €100 million ($115 million) in humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip in 2025, Macron announced, adding that French emergency cargo deliveries will include food supplements for children, medicine and medical equipment.

Paris will also participate in the Cairo Reconstruction Conference and contribute to rebuilding Gaza's health sector in cooperation with the French Development Agency and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

He stressed that stabilizing Gaza requires "the redeployment of Palestinian Authority security and police forces to ensure order and safety" and confirmed that France was ready to help strengthen Palestinian security capacities through EU missions, with more than 100 French gendarmes to be deployed.

Abbas expressed appreciation for US President Donald Trump and thanked Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their "tireless efforts" to uphold the ceasefire, facilitate the release of hostages and prisoners, deliver humanitarian aid and mobilize international support for Gaza's post-war reconstruction.

"We hold great appreciation for President Trump and the efforts he is currently making," said Abbas.

"We also salute the tireless efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye to strengthen the ceasefire and support humanitarian operations."

He also noted that 160 countries now recognize Palestine and expressed hope that "the Palestinian people will one day celebrate the end of occupation, freedom, dignity, and independence."

"We call on all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so," he added.

Abbas reaffirmed that Gaza is an integral part of the state of Palestine under Palestinian sovereignty, and all transitional institutions and border crossings in the territory "must depend on the Palestinian Authority."

He also reiterated Palestine's willingness to work with all international partners, including the US and France, to implement peace efforts under clear international guarantees.

Abbas's visit to France marked his first trip since Paris recognized Palestine earlier this year.