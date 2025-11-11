Turkish defense chief discusses rescue efforts with Azerbaijani, Georgian counterparts after plane crash

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Tuesday discussed search and rescue efforts with his Georgian and Azerbaijani counterparts after a Turkish military cargo plane crashed on the Georgia-Azerbaijan border.

Güler discussed the rescue efforts with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Azerbaijan's Chief of General Staff Karim Valiyev, as well as Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft en route from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The ministry later announced that "Georgian search and rescue teams reached the wreckage of the plane at 5 pm," adding that the wreckage has been secured for examination by Türkiye's crash investigation team.