Head of Russian Security Council arrives in Oman for security partnership, strategic development talks

The Russian Security Council said Tuesday that the head of the agency, Sergey Shoygu, arrived in Oman to discuss security cooperation and the development of strategic projects with top leadership.

Shoygu plans to meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and several officials, according to a statement by the Russian Security Council.

"First of all, the issues of implementing the agreements reached during the historic state visit of Sultan of Oman Haysam bin Tarek Al Said to Russia in April this year will be put on the agenda," it noted.

In particular, it is planned to discuss in detail the prospects for deepening cooperation in security, the development of strategic projects with Russian participation, as well as ways to increase coordination on topical global and regional issues, it said.

An additional highlight of the visit will include a session of the Russian-Omani Strategic Dialogue chaired by Shoygu and his Omani counterpart, Idris al-Kindi. Representatives from interdepartmental delegations of both countries will attend the meeting.

Shoygu leads the Russian delegation, comprising officials from law enforcement bodies.

Before traveling to Oman, the delegation visited Cairo, where Shoygu met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and top officials.