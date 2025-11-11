Israel, US reach deal to exile 200 Hamas fighters trapped in Rafah: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US envoy Jared Kushner reached an agreement to remove about 200 Hamas fighters from Rafah in southern Gaza and transfer them outside the Palestinian territories, Israeli media said Tuesday.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing an unnamed Israeli official from the Security Cabinet, said there had been a settlement regarding Hamas fighters in Rafah.

"A settlement was reached between Netanyahu and Kushner to deport about 200 (Palestinian) fighters trapped in the Rafah tunnels," the official said.

"Under the settlement, Israel must allow their safe transfer" out of the Palestinian territories, he added.

The Israeli official said no country has yet agreed to receive them.

There was no immediate comment from the US, Israel, or Hamas on the report.

Rafah lies within areas east of the so-called "yellow line" controlled by the Israeli army, as specified in the ceasefire agreement that began on Oct. 10. Palestinians are allowed to move in areas west of that line, but those zones see daily Israeli violations that have resulted in hundreds of dead and wounded.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing sources close to Netanyahu, said that the Israeli premier denied that he had made any commitments to Washington regarding the transfer of Hamas fighters in Rafah.

On Sunday, Hamas held Israel responsible for any clashes with its fighters trapped in Rafah.