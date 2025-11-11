Heads of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee back removal of Syria sanctions

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee voiced support Tuesday for the removal of sanctions on Syria after meeting behind closed doors with President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Committee Chairman Jim Risch and Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen said they "reaffirmed our support for a stable, representative and prosperous Syria, bolstered by the repeal of Assad-era Caesar Act sanctions, safety for all Syrian communities and constructive engagement with its neighbors, including Israel" during a meeting Monday.

"Under President al-Sharaa's leadership, the Syrian government is becoming a U.S. partner and we're ready to support this strengthened relationship. As Congress moves forward to pass the bipartisan legislation that would fully repeal Caesar sanctions against Syria, the world is watching how Syria treats its own people and its neighbors," they said in a statement.

"If Syria continues on its current trajectory, we have no doubt policymakers and investors alike will have confidence about Syria's future," the senior lawmakers added.

The comments come after the Trump administration suspended the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, in part, for 180 days Monday, signaling continued sanctions relief.

The suspension halts the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions except for certain transactions involving the governments of Russia and Iran, or transfers of Russian-origin or Iranian-origin goods, technology, software, funds, financing or services, according to an advisory.

The sanctions were initially suspended in May for 180 days, but full removal requires action from Congress.

The 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act has been a central element of US policy to pressure deposed President Bashar al-Assad's regime, and block international investments and economic transactions involving the Syrian government and its affiliates.

It was named after an anonymous Syrian whistleblower who went by the pseudonym of Caesar as he publicized grave human rights abuses under the Assad regime.

Sharaa said in an interview published Monday in the Washington Post newspaper that the "majority" of US lawmakers support the repeal of American sanctions.

"The American administration is in agreement that Syria deserves to have an opportunity to be stable and to build its economy and to maintain its territorial integrity," he said.

In the House of Representatives, Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman struck an upbeat note after meeting Sharaa, saying in a post on American social media platform X that talks with the Syrian president were "productive" as officials "work towards making religious freedom in Syria a reality."

"The Syrian people are ready for peace!" he added.