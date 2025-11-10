Iraq rejects ‘provocative’ Iranian comments on parliamentary elections

An electoral employees works inside a polling station in Baghdad's district of Karrada ahead of the country's parliamentary elections, on November 10, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Iraq rejected on Monday what it called "provocative" Iranian statements about the country's parliamentary elections.

Millions of Iraqi voters are set to go to the polls on Tuesday to elect members of a new parliament.

On the eve of the vote, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Beghaei called US interference in Iraq "harmful," saying Iraq rejects any foreign interference in the elections.

These comments "are provocative and represent a clear and unacceptable interference in Iraqi internal affairs," the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The electoral process is a purely national matter that is subject to the will of the Iraqi people and its constitutional institutions exclusively."

The ministry said Iraq maintains "balanced relations with its neighbors, based on the principle of mutual respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states."

"Preserving good neighborly relations requires strict adherence to these principles and avoiding any statements or positions that could infringe upon Iraq's sovereignty or interfere in its internal affairs," it stressed.

According to Iraq's electoral commission, a total of 7,743 candidates are competing for parliamentary seats, including 2,247 women.

The last legislative elections in Iraq were held on Oct. 10, 2021, two years after widespread protests forced former Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi succeeded him and oversaw the elections.

The current parliament, dominated by Shia parties and blocs, began its term on Jan. 9, 2022, for four years to end on Jan. 8, 2026.

Under Iraqi law, legislative elections must be held at least 45 days before the end of the parliament's term.

Iraq's three branches of government are traditionally divided by sect: the presidency goes to Kurds, the prime ministry to Shias, and the parliamentary speaker to Sunnis, ensuring all segments of society are represented in government.