Israeli army kills 2 more Gazans despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli strike in southern Gaza on Monday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu that the two Palestinians lost their lives when Israeli forces shelled the Ramida area east of Khan Younis.

The Ramida area, under Israeli control, was hit by artillery fire on Monday, along with other eastern parts of Khan Younis.

It was unclear whether the victims had crossed the "yellow line", a buffer zone separating Israeli-controlled areas from zones where Palestinians are permitted to move.

Israeli forces routinely target Palestinians approaching the "yellow line", even if they do not cross it.

The line, established under the Gaza ceasefire plan, divides roughly 50% of the enclave's territory, with the Israeli-controlled zone in the east and the Palestinian movement area in the west.

The Israeli army claimed the two Palestinians crossed the "yellow line" and approached army forces operating in the south.

Since Oct. 11, Israel has killed 242 Palestinians and injured 622 in ceasefire breaches, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a separate statement that Israel continues to commit acts of genocide, killing an average of eight Palestinians daily and injuring over twenty others since the truce took effect on Oct. 10.