Injuries reported after Israeli strike hits vehicle in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army carried out a fresh strike in southern Lebanon on Monday, leaving a number of people injured, according to media reports.

The official news agency NNA said that an Israeli drone hit a car near the Baisariyah town of the Sidon district. No further details were reported regarding the number of casualties.

The agency also reported Israeli drones flying over the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region at medium altitude.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the media report.

Two more people lost their lives in Israeli strikes on Sunday.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory on claims of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.





