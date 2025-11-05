Israeli drone strike kills 1, injures another in southern Lebanon

One person was killed, and another injured in a new Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, Lebanese media said.

The state news agency NNA said the strike targeted a vehicle on the Borj Rahhal-Aabbasiyyeh highway in the Tyre district.

Another Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb in the Wata el-Khiyam border area, causing widespread panic among students in a nearby school, the outlet said.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the attack.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory despite a ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024, under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.





