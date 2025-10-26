Palestinian injured by Israeli gunfire in occupied East Jerusalem

A Palestinian man was injured by Israeli gunfire in the town of Al-Ram, north of occupied East Jerusalem, on Sunday, according to medics.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams treated a young Palestinian who was shot in his thigh by Israeli forces near a separation wall in Al-Ram before he was hospitalized.

No further details were provided regarding the cause of the attack.

The Israeli army frequently shoots at Palestinian workers who attempt to climb the separation wall to work inside Israel.

Separately, illegal Israeli settlers cut down dozens of olive trees in a Palestinian farmland in al-Minya village of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, official news agency Wafa reported.

The attack came a day after illegal settlers assaulted the owner of the trees, breaking his hand, before he was arrested by Israeli army forces, Wafa said.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers have carried out more than 7,000 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023. These include 158 assaults targeting olive pickers since the beginning of this month.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





