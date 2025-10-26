Israeli drone, tank fire target UNIFIL patrol in southern Lebanon

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Sunday that a patrol came under a grenade from an Israeli drone and tank fire near Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli attacks "are in violation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon's sovereignty, and show disregard for safety and security of the peacekeepers implementing Security Council-mandated tasks in southern Lebanon," UNIFIL said in a statement.

It said no injury or damage was reported in the attack.

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 and was significantly reinforced under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 after the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Israel has repeatedly launched airstrikes in Lebanon on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024.

Under the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. But it has only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.