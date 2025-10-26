Malaysia ready to deploy peacekeepers in Gaza: Premier Anwar tells UN chief

Malaysia is ready to participate in a UN peacekeeping mission in Gaza alongside other countries, including members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday.

Anwar made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, according to state media Bernama news.

"Malaysia also reiterated its firm stance in support of the Palestinian struggle, and welcomed the UN's consistent position as well as the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which affirmed that the Israeli regime's blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza constitutes a violation of international law," Anwar said in a statement released by the prime minister's office.

During the meeting, Anwar and Guterres also discussed Malaysia's role as ASEAN chair in facilitating peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia, as well as in promoting inclusive dialogue in Myanmar.

Under a 20-point US plan, the phased Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation, took effect on Oct. 10.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed more than 68,500 Palestinians and injured more than 170,300 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.