FIFA announces new football championship for Southeast Asia

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Sunday announced the launch of a new regional football competition, the FIFA ASEAN Cup, which will include all 11 Southeast Asian countries.

Infantino explained that the tournament will take place within the FIFA International Match Calendar to maximize its impact in a region with a population of approximately 700 million people, Malaysian state media Bernama reported.

"We are launching this competition to give a real boost to football, featuring the best players within the framework of FIFA's international match calendar, to make it truly impactful in the region and shine on the global stage.

"Football unites the world and together with all 11 ASEAN countries, we are creating the FIFA ASEAN Cup. It's a tournament that will bring the region together and become a huge success," he said.

His comments came after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on regional football development during the 47th ASEAN Summit in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

The MoU was signed by Infantino and ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim present as the ASEAN 2025 chair.

Infantino emphasized that the global football governing body is committed to intensifying its efforts and broadening development initiatives in the region through this agreement.

"The first pillar, of course, is integrity in the game. The second is ensuring a safe and secure environment for matches. The third is education, promoting learning through football and fostering development for girls, boys, women and men across the region," he added.