Spain condemns Israeli bill to annex West Bank

Spain on Thursday condemned the preliminary approval by Israel's parliament of a bill to annex and impose full sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank.

Although the bill currently lacks legal validity, Madrid said it "goes against international law," including a July 19, 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, which found Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory to be illegal.

"The initiative in the Knesset is contrary to the spirit of the US peace plan, which has opened an opportunity to achieve lasting peace in the region and to principles set out in the New York Declaration for the implementation of the two-state solution," said Spain's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The bill, backed by ultranationalists in the Israeli government, passed in a 25-24 vote. However, it remains unclear whether it will pass in the full 120-seat Knesset.

Spain also reiterated its opposition to Israeli settlement expansion, saying such moves are "illegal under international law," and condemned "any initiative that prevents the implementation of the two-state solution, the only path to lasting peace in the region."

Madrid expressed "deep concern" over the situation in the West Bank, citing settler violence carried out with impunity, ongoing military operations, and what it called a public strategy to expand Israeli settlements-all of which, it said, pose obstacles to achieving peace and security.

The bill has drawn widespread condemnation, including from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who called the annexation "counterproductive" and "threatening" to the peace deal as he boarded a plane to Israel.





