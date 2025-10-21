Dubai tech event GITEX Global 2025 concludes

GITEX Global, one of the world's leading tech events, brought together members of the global technology ecosystem in Dubai from Oct. 13-17, with a special emphasis on critical technologies shaping the future, from artificial intelligence (AI) to quantum computing.

More than 6,800 companies from 180 countries attended the 45th edition of the event held at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Tech giants like Google, Huawei, IBM and Microsoft as well as over 40 unicorns — or startups valued at over $1 billion — took center stage.

Some 2,000 startups attended the event and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participated via an online call to share his insight on AI, among other experts.

Some 80% of the participants were from outside the United Arab Emirates, attaching great significance to diversity.

Pavilions from many countries, including Türkiye, presented their offerings at the event. Sixty Turkish firms, operating in fields ranging from cybersecurity to fintech and from AI to robotics, were present.

The Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry and the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment Office participated at the event for the first time with the joint pavilion "Turcorn-Invest in Türkiye" to strengthen the country's innovative and tech-focused image in the global arena while seeking opportunities for domestic startups, partnerships and more.

The ministry brought together "Turcorn" (Turkish unicorn) candidate startups with foreign investors in Dubai under the Turcorn 100 program.

The next iteration of the event will be held under the name "GITEX Ai Türkiye" from Sept. 9-10 next year in Istanbul.

Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president of the Dubai World Trade Center, said in a statement that emerging smart economies, which are a part of GITEX Global in four continents and 14 countries, will influence the global narrative on AI.

Jimoh Bashir, a visitor at GITEX Global, told Anadolu they came from Nigeria to experience the "wonderful event," noting that many robots made by different manufacturers were on display, which caught their attention.

Mozan Elmusharaf, an attendant from Canada, said many innovations ranging from robotics to AI were showcased at the event, and it was interesting to witness what the future could hold.

Muhammad Waqar, a Pakistani visitor working in Dubai, said robotics and drones are game-changing technologies, adding that he would like to attend the next iteration of the event in Türkiye, as he said he studied in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Ashok Yarlagadda, an Indian national living in Dubai, said they saw great potential in AI from what they saw presented at the event.





