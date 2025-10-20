US negotiators rule out deployment of American troops under Gaza disarmament plan

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, one of his key negotiators on the Gaza ceasefire deal, ruled out the possibility of American troops taking part in the enclave's disarmament, saying the process will be led by an international stabilization force as part of phase two of the plan.

Speaking in a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday, Kushner said the goal was to "create an International Stabilization Force" that would then "build a local Palestinian government and police force" to ensure Gaza remains secure and "terror-free."

Asked whether American soldiers could be deployed if the Palestinian group Hamas refuses to disarm, Kushner replied: "That's not the intent."

He said President Trump "wants to see this done" and remains "fully committed to seeing it completed" but stressed that the task of disarmament will fall to regional and international partners, not US forces.

US Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, another key negotiator, who joined Kushner in the interview, said the process will include a "weapons buy-back program" linked to "amnesty and disavowing violence," describing the likelihood of any US troop involvement as "highly unlikely."



