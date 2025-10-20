US envoy Witkoff says ‘master plan’ in place for Gaza’s reconstruction

US Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said a "master plan" for Gaza's postwar reconstruction is already in place, emphasizing that rebuilding efforts will be led through a transparent and regionally backed process involving Arab and international partners.

Speaking in an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes program which aired Sunday, Witkoff said the plan — estimated at around $50 billion — aims to restore Gaza's infrastructure following the ceasefire deal mediated by the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye.

"I think it's going to cost a lot of money," he said. "The estimates are in the $50 billion range. It might be a little bit less, it might be a little bit more. But that's not a lot of money in that region. You have governments that are going to jump on in."

He said the first priority is "how to get it going," adding that funding from Middle Eastern and European countries would support a "Board of Peace" responsible for overseeing reconstruction contracts.

"We're already talking to contractors from all of the Middle Eastern countries," he noted, stressing that the board will ensure transparency and speed in rebuilding.

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is currently serving as an informal adviser to his administration and participated in the same interview, said the project's goal is to create a "transparent, good government" structure in Gaza.

"You can't replace a corrupt government with another corrupt government," he said.

The Gaza reconstruction initiative follows the Trump administration's 20-point peace plan, which ended active hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas and secured the release of Israeli hostages.

Witkoff said the "Board of Peace" would coordinate aid distribution and rebuilding efforts once an international stabilization force and local Palestinian security structure are established under the deal.



