Saudi crown prince, Macron stress need for Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza, 2-state solution

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for Israel's full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the realization of a two-state solution, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

During a phone call Sunday, the two leaders discussed developments in Gaza and efforts to end the war while reinforcing security and stability across the Middle East.

They stressed the "immediate necessity to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people," the agency reported.

They also underscored the importance of taking "practical steps toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution."

A ceasefire agreement in Gaza based on a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump took effect on Oct. 10. The deal includes a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, an exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of humanitarian aid and the disarmament of the Palestinian group Hamas.

It ended a deadly war that began on Oct. 8, 2023 in which Israeli attacks backed by the US killed more than 68,000 people while devastating 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.

In September, during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, 10 more countries recognized the State of Palestine, bringing the total number of recognitions to 157 out of the UN's 193 member states, according to the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.



