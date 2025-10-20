Israel kills 97 Palestinians in ceasefire violations: Gaza government

At least 97 Palestinians have been killed and 230 injured by the Israeli army since a ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, including 21 breaches recorded Sunday, said the Gaza government.

In a statement, the Gaza Government Media Office said the "Israeli occupation committed 80 documented violations since the declaration of the ceasefire, in flagrant breach of international humanitarian law."

It noted that the violations included direct gunfire at civilians, shelling, deliberate targeting, the creation of "fire belts" and the arrest of civilians.

According to the statement, Israeli forces used military vehicles, tanks stationed on the edges of residential areas, electronic cranes equipped with remote targeting systems and warplanes and quadcopter drones to carry out the attacks.

"These violations were recorded in all governorates of the Gaza Strip without exception, confirming that the occupation has not adhered to the ceasefire and continues its policy of killing and terror against our people," the statement said.

The Gaza government held the Israeli army fully responsible for the breaches and called on the United Nations and guarantor parties to the agreement to urgently intervene to halt the violations.

A ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, based on a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, entered into force on Oct. 10.

The deal calls for a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, a mutual prisoner exchange, the immediate entry of humanitarian aid, and the disarmament of Hamas.

The truce ended a two-year war that killed more than 68,000 Palestinians, injured around 170,000, and destroyed most of Gaza's infrastructure.



