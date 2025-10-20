Hamas to hand over remains of another Israeli hostage tonight under Gaza ceasefire deal

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed Monday that it will hand over the remains of another Israeli captive tonight under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said on Telegram that the handover will take place at 08.00 pm local time (1700 GMT).

The body, the group added, was recovered from under the rubble on Sunday.

Hamas already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 13 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement which took effect between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.