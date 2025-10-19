Netanyahu vows victory in announcing reelection bid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday his intention to run in the next general elections, expressing confidence that he will win another term.

Netanyahu told Channel 14 he plans to seek re-election when asked about his political future. "Yes, and I believe I will win, with the help of the public," he said.

The remarks came after Israel's public broadcaster reported Friday that Netanyahu was considering moving up the general elections to June instead of the scheduled Nov. 3 date, though no official announcement has been made.

Under Israeli law, the government can call early elections based on a recommendation from the prime minister, with the president's approval required to dissolve the Knesset, or parliament.

A poll published by the Maariv newspaper showed Netanyahu's bloc would win 52 seats compared to 58 for the opposition, and 10 for Arab parties, "if elections were held today."

To form a government, a coalition must secure at least 61 out of 120 seats in the Knesset. Opposition leaders have consistently ruled out joining forces with Arab parties.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has held office in five non-consecutive terms despite facing multiple corruption trials. He is accused in three cases, known as Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000, of bribery, fraud and breach of trust -- allegations he denies as a "political campaign" against him.

In addition to the domestic charges, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on Nov. 21, 2024, accusing him of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.





