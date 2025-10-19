Israel halts humanitarian aid to Gaza, alleges Hamas violation of ceasefire

Israel suspended the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip on Sunday "until further notice," accusing Hamas of allegedly violating a ceasefire agreement.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed political sources, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the suspension of aid deliveries to Gaza upon the army's recommendation.

The move came after at least 16 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The army accused Hamas of carrying out missile attacks and gunfire against its forces in the southern city of Rafah. The Palestinian group has denied any involvement in the attacks and reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The ceasefire deal was announced on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.