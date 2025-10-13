Reports: Families gather at military base ahead of hostage release

Families of hostages held in Gaza began heading toward the Israeli military base of Re'im early on Monday, where the captives are expected to be brought following their release by Hamas, Israeli media reported.



The Palestinian militant group is due to hand over the hostages to staff from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) before they are transferred into Israel. Releases are expected to begin around 8 am (0500 GMT) from central Gaza and continue around 10 am from Khan Younis in the south and other parts of the enclave.



Israel said a total of 20 hostages are to be released.



At the Re'im base, the freed hostages will be reunited with relatives, undergo medical checks and be given the chance to shower and change clothes before being flown to hospitals for further treatment.



Under the terms of the truce agreement, Israel is set to release around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.



