RED CROSS DELIVERS MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO GAZAS AL-SARAYA FIELD HOSPITAL

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Thursday that it successfully delivered medical supplies to the Al-Saraya Field Hospital in Gaza City, which is run by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The delivery, carried out in partnership with PRCS and coordinated with authorities in Gaza and Israel, marks the eighth donation to medical facilities in recent weeks, the organization said in a statement.

It added that eight pallets of disposables, infusions, dressing kits, analgesics and anesthetic medicines, antibiotics, and other critical supplies will be used to treat weapon-wounded patients and others at Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

The aid came as hospitals across Gaza continue to struggle with high numbers of patients and limited resources.

Although the ICRC temporarily suspended operations from its Gaza City office on Oct. 1 due to intensified fighting, it reaffirmed its commitment to providing relief, stressing that tens of thousands of people remain in desperate need of assistance.