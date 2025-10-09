Palestine finalizes preparations to address aftermath of Israeli war on Gaza

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has completed preparations to address the aftermath of Israel's devastating war in Gaza, including rubble removal and plans for a reconstruction conference, the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said Thursday.

In a statement following a meeting in Ramallah, the committee said PA has "finalized all necessary preparations to deal with the consequences of the destructive war - foremost among them clearing debris, providing relief to those affected, and expediting the convening of an international conference for Gaza's reconstruction in coordination with Egypt."

A ceasefire agreement was announced in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Thursday to end Israel's 2-year war on the Gaza Strip.

The committee welcomed Egypt's invitation to launch an inclusive Palestinian national dialogue among all factions, calling it a crucial step to "strengthen Palestinian unity across the occupied Palestinian lands and pave the way for implementing relevant international resolutions, particularly the two-state solution."

The PLO also welcomed the outcomes of the newly announced ceasefire agreement and praised mediation efforts by US President Donald Trump alongside Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar.

The committee urged full implementation of the agreement's provisions, including an "immediate and total ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all Gaza territories, and rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to end the famine caused by the aggression."

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip.

Phase two of the plan calls for establishing a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas' participation, the formation of a security force made up of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas. It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.

Arab and Muslim countries have welcomed the plan, but some officials have also said that many details in it need discussion and negotiations to be fully implemented.