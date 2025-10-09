Netherlands hails Israel-Hamas ceasefire as ‘significant step’

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, calling it a "long-awaited breakthrough."

"This could potentially end the suffering of so many: the hostages and their families, and the population of Gaza," he said through the US social media company X.

Schoof emphasized the need for the rapid implementation of the agreement to ensure the release of all hostages and a significant increase in humanitarian aid for Gaza.

"And this agreement must be a step toward sustainable and just peace," he added.

He thanked US President Donald Trump for his ceasefire plan and acknowledged the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye in facilitating the agreement.

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel also hailed the agreement, calling it a "very significant step" toward peace and stability in the Middle East.

"Let this be a historical turning point for peace and stability in the Middle East, and put an end to two years of unimaginable suffering," he said on X.

Their remarks came after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and disease.





