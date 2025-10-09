Mediators to decide start of Gaza ceasefire: Hamas

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes during an Israeli military operation in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 09 October 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Thursday that the time of implementing a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel will be decided by mediators.

"Hamas has reached a ceasefire agreement formula, and the mediators will decide when it takes effect," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in statements published by the group's official website.

The agreement was announced at dawn on Thursday following four days of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Egypt's Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh, with mediation from Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, and the US.

There was no immediate comment from mediators on the spokesman's comments.

"The (Israeli) occupation is, as usual, trying to manipulate the agreed-upon timelines, lists, and procedures in order to make Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appear to be in control of the situation," Qassem said.

He added that Hamas is in contact with the mediators to ensure that Israel abides by the agreement and is not allowed to stall its implementation.

"There was talk of the ceasefire taking effect at 12:00 noon today, but the occupation is delaying the announcement for internal reasons."