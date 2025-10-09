Hamas says it agrees to 1st phase of US President Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

The Palestinian group Hamas announced early Thursday that it has agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, appreciating his efforts along with those of Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt.

"Hamas announces that an agreement has been reached providing for an end to the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupiers, the entry of humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange," it said in a statement on Telegram.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of our mediator brothers in Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye. We also commend the efforts of US President Donald Trump, which aim for a final end to the war and the complete withdrawal of the occupying Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip," the statement added.

Its remarks came right after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza deal.





