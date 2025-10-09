 Contact Us
News Middle East Hamas says it agrees to 1st phase of US President Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Hamas says it agrees to 1st phase of US President Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Hamas announced early Thursday its agreement to the first phase of President Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, praising U.S., Turkish, Qatari, and Egyptian mediation efforts and calling for a full Israeli withdrawal and sustained peace.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 09,2025
Subscribe
HAMAS SAYS IT AGREES TO 1ST PHASE OF US PRESIDENT TRUMP’S GAZA CEASEFIRE PLAN

The Palestinian group Hamas announced early Thursday that it has agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, appreciating his efforts along with those of Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt.

"Hamas announces that an agreement has been reached providing for an end to the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupiers, the entry of humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange," it said in a statement on Telegram.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of our mediator brothers in Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye. We also commend the efforts of US President Donald Trump, which aim for a final end to the war and the complete withdrawal of the occupying Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip," the statement added.

Its remarks came right after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza deal.