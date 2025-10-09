Germany calls for UN Security Council resolution to provide legal basis for Gaza peace plan

Germany's foreign minister on Thursday called for a UN Security Council resolution to support US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan and ensure its successful implementation.

"We believe the United Nations should play a decisive role in this process," Johann Wadephul told reporters in Paris, as he arrived for a ministerial meeting of European countries and regional actors to discuss the Gaza ceasefire.

"We believe that the UN Security Council should issue a resolution that provides legal certainty for all further steps and establishes a political framework. The UN is a unique organization for world peace, security, and stability, and this institution can and must now fulfill its responsibilities," the minister said.

Germany's top diplomat thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts in paving the way for a ceasefire in Gaza, and emphasized the crucial role of regional actors Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt in the process.

"The two-state solution remains the goal of all our efforts. But there are many steps to be taken before we get there," Wadephul said. "Today is a day of relief, but also a day on which we must be realistic and recognize that great efforts still lie ahead of us, that many discussions and negotiations will be necessary before this goal is achieved," he added.