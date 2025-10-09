Explosion in town southwest of Syrian capital leaves 8 injured

An explosion of "unknown origin" in the town of Sabina southwest of the Syrian capital Damascus late Wednesday injured at least eight people, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.

One of the wounded suffered burns in the blast, the agency said in a post on Telegram.

The blast occurred at a complex containing mills, factories and warehouses, it added.

Rescuers transported seven of the injured, while Civil Defense emergency teams evacuated the eighth.

The explosion sparked fires at three separate locations. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blazes and continued cooling operations to prevent reignition.

The incident comes as Syria's new administration attempts to tighten security across the country following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad last December after 24 years in power.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Baath Party's rule since 1963.

A transitional administration headed by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa took office in January.





