Egyptian president says Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize for Gaza ceasefire deal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Thursday that his US counterpart Donald Trump "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize" for his role in mediating a Gaza ceasefire agreement to end two years of Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

A presidency statement said Sisi spoke by phone with Trump to congratulate him on the "success of his tireless efforts to stop the war in the Gaza Strip," expressing his "deep appreciation" for the US president's commitment to peace.

Trump reportedly voiced "great happiness" at what he called a "historic achievement" and highlighted his close friendship with Sisi. He also said "the world's eyes were on Egypt in recent days" as the Sharm el-Sheikh negotiations led to a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Sisi described the agreement as "a historic accomplishment" that reflects Trump's "genuine and persistent efforts to achieve peace."

"President Trump fully and rightfully deserves the Nobel Peace Prize" for his mediation, he said, effectively endorsing the president's campaign promoting himself as worthy of the prize.

The ceasefire deal was announced at dawn on Thursday following four days of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, with mediation from Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip.

Phase two of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas' participation, the formation of a security force made up of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas. It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.

Arab and Muslim countries have welcomed the plan, but some officials have also said that many details in it need discussion and negotiations to be fully implemented.