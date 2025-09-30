Saudi Arabia welcomes Trump’s Gaza plan, says ready to cooperate with US to end Israeli war

Saudi Arabia welcomed US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, saying it is ready to cooperate with the US to reach a comprehensive deal to end the war in the enclave, fully withdraw Israeli forces, and facilitate unrestricted humanitarian aid deliveries.

The Cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, welcomed Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, rebuild the territory, and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid without restrictions.

"The Cabinet affirms the Kingdom's readiness to cooperate with the US to achieve a comprehensive agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, implement a full Israeli withdrawal from the Strip, and deliver sufficient humanitarian aid without restrictions," it said in a statement cited by the state news agency SPA.

Riyadh said these steps are intended to support efforts toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Qatar confirmed on Tuesday that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas received Trump's proposed plan from mediators late Monday.

Trump unveiled a 20-point plan on Monday to end Israel's war on Gaza during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The plan calls for the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, complete disarmament of Hamas, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the enclave.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.