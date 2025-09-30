Israeli premier says Trump’s Gaza plan rules out establishment of Palestinian state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that a Palestinian state will not be established under US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

In a video statement, Netanyahu stressed that he has not agreed to a Palestinian state in Washington talks, and it is not mentioned in the plan proposed by Trump.

"There is one thing we did say that we should strongly oppose a Palestinian state," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli premier called his visit to the US "historic" and "excellent."

"Instead of Hamas isolating us, we turned the tables and isolated Hamas. Now the entire world, including the Arab and Muslim world, is pressuring Hamas to accept the terms we set together with President Trump to release all our hostages, both living and deceased, while the IDF (Israeli army) remains in most of the Strip," he said.

"On the contrary, President Trump added that if Hamas refuses, he will give Israel full backing to complete the military operation and eliminate them."

Qatar confirmed on Tuesday that Hamas received Trump's proposed plan from mediators late Monday.

Trump unveiled a 20-point plan on Monday to end Israel's war on Gaza during a press conference with Netanyahu at the White House.

The plan calls for the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, complete disarmament of Hamas, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the enclave.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.





