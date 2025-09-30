Ibrahimi Mosque to close in Hebron during jewish holiday

In a written statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, it was announced that the Israeli army decided to fully close the Ibrahimi Mosque from September 30 to October 2, preventing access for worshippers, citing the Yom Kippur holiday.

The Ministry condemned the decision, stating that it restricts freedom of worship and is part of a systematic targeting of the Ibrahimi Mosque. The statement highlighted Israel's increasing violations against the mosque, which include "constantly preventing the call to prayer (Azaan), forcing worshippers to pass through electronic gates, searching them, and preventing mosque employees from carrying out their duties."

The Ministry called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to act immediately to stop these violations that threaten the mosque's religious identity. The Ibrahimi Mosque had also been closed on September 22 under the pretext of "Rosh Hashanah," the Jewish New Year holiday.