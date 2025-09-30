At least 11, including pregnant woman, killed in fresh Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, as seen from an undisclosed location along the Israeli-Gaza border, Israel, 30 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

At least 11 Palestinians, including a pregnant woman and a child, were killed in fresh Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, medics said.

According to medical sources, one Palestinian was killed and several others were injured by Israeli fire in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

Since early Tuesday, the Israeli army has been shelling the refugee camp, amid airstrikes on the southern neighborhood of Al-Sabra.

Israeli military vehicles withdrew from Al-Jala Street after deploying troops on Monday evening at a vital junction linking the north and south of the city, a route used by civilians and medical teams, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

A Palestinian woman and her six sons were killed, and many others were injured in an Israeli strike on a home in western Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army struck another house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, injuring some civilians.

Another house for a Palestinian family was hit by Israeli artillery in the Bureij refugee camp. No information was yet available about casualties.

In the southern Gaza Strip, one person, his pregnant wife, and his child were killed when the Israeli army shelled a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.