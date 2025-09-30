Arab countries welcome Trump’s plan to end Israeli war in Gaza

Arab countries on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to end the ongoing Israeli war in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Bahraini Foreign Ministry called the plan "a positive initiative to achieve security and peace in the Middle East region."

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry hailed US peace efforts under Trump's leadership "to end the war in Gaza, and reach an agreement that ends the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people, safeguards their inalienable rights, leads to a full withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces, begins reconstruction, prevents Palestinian displacement, and supports a just and comprehensive peace."

It voiced hope that Trump's efforts would lead to an immediate delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also welcomed Trump's efforts "to end the suffering of civilians and innocents in Gaza, prevent bloodshed, and work together for a stable and prosperous Middle East based on the principles of human justice and human dignity."

Gulf Cooperation Council (GGC) Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said that "any international effort aimed at ending the crisis and halting the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza deserves praise, engagement, and contribution."

On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end Israel's war on Gaza during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The plan calls for the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, complete disarmament of Hamas, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the enclave.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.