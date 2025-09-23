Saudi Arabia urges recognition of state of Palestine to help achieve just, comprehensive peace

Saudi Arabia called on all countries Monday that have not yet recognized the state of Palestine to do so in order to help advance efforts toward a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

Speaking on behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told an international conference in New York on Palestine that the kingdom views a two-state solution as "a historic opportunity to achieve peace."

"It is time to achieve justice for the Palestinian people and to recognize a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza," he said.

He stressed that Saudi Arabia "will work with everyone to put an end to what is happening in Gaza and to establish the state of Palestine."

The Saudi minister added that "Israel continues to commit its brutal crimes in Gaza and its violations in the West Bank and Jerusalem."

He noted that "France's historic stance reflects the will of the international community to deliver justice to the Palestinians, while Israel persists in its aggressive practices that undermine peace."

Earlier Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his nation had officially recognized the state of Palestine.

The conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, follows up on a similar gathering in July.

Meanwhile, the US and Israel did not attend the international meeting.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel's military operations in Gaza have killed over 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.