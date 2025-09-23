Jewish tech billionaires: Sponsors of Israeli genocide in Gaza



Despite the genocide in theongoing since October 7, 2023, it is reported that the world-renowned Jewish businessmen continue their investments and support for Israel.The Jerusalem Post newspaper published the "50 Influential Jews 2025" list, which includes the founders of many world-renowned companies as well as some names from politics and media. Here are some of those names:Sam Altman, CEO of San Francisco-based technology companyMark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. Jan Koum, the founder of. Larry Ellison, the founder and boss of American technology company Oracle.Michael Dell, the founder and boss of Dell. Sergey Brin, one of the founders of Google. The founders of cloud security company Wiz, whichbought for 32 billion dollars.Marc Benioff, CEO of cloud-based software company Salesforce.Director Andre Azoulay.