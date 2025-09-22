News Middle East Iran executes more than 1,000 people in nine months

Iran executes more than 1,000 people in nine months

More than 1,000 people have been executed in Iran during the first nine months of 2025, according to a report released on Sunday by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.



Hengaw reported that 404 of the executions took place since the war between Iran and Israel broke out in June. That represents a 40% rise since the war's start, "marking the highest surge in two decades," the group wrote in a press release.



"Never before have executions surpassed 1,000 in such a short period," it added.



By the end of August, the United Nations had already recorded 841 executions since the beginning of the year, representing a sharp increase in executions compared to previous years.



There were at least 975 executions in Iran in 2024, according to UN data. This suggests that the number of executions carried out this year could reach the highest level in decades.



Rights groups have long criticized Iran's heavy use of the death penalty, accusing authorities of using executions to intimidate dissent.



Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war in June, during which Israeli and US forces bombed key Iranian nuclear and military sites. At least eight men accused of spying have been executed in Iran since then, activists say.











