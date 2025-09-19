UNIFIL warns Israeli strikes in Lebanon violate UN resolution

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Friday condemned Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, calling them violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 and warning that they put regional stability at risk.

"Last night's strikes by Israel in south Lebanon are violations of Security Council resolution 1701 and put the fragile stability that has been built since November of last year at risk," a UNIFIL statement said, adding: "They further undermine civilians' confidence that a non-violent solution to this conflict is possible."

The peacekeeping force said that it continues to support both parties in implementing resolution 1701.

"UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army are on the ground each day, working to restore stability to the south and along the Blue Line," the statement said.

UNIFIL confirmed that peacekeepers in two positions in Deir Kifa, near Burj Qalawieh, were forced to take shelter during the strikes.

"The strikes put the lives of Lebanese soldiers, UN peacekeepers, and civilians in danger," the mission said.

It called on Israel to "refrain from any further strikes and to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory."

UNIFIL urged all parties to honor their commitments under Resolution 1701 and the Cessation of Hostilities agreement.

"These mechanisms exist specifically to resolve concerns and avoid unilateral resort to violence, and should be used to their full extent," UNIFIL said.

On Thursday, Israeli warplanes staged a wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon claiming they attacked Hezbollah military targets.

A ceasefire was reached in November 2024 following an exchange of cross-border attacks between the Hezbollah group and Israel since October 2023. The exchange escalated into a full-scale Israeli war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January, but it only partially pulled out troops and maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





