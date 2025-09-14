Arab leaders begin to arrive in Qatar for emergency summit following Israeli attack

Arab leaders began to arrive in Qatar on Sunday to attend an emergency Arab-Islamic summit following an Israeli attack on Doha.

According to the Qatari state news agency QNA, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould El-Ghazaouani arrived at Hamad International Airport and was welcomed by Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar also arrived in the Qatari capital to attend preparatory meetings of Arab foreign ministers ahead of the summit.

The summit was called by Qatar following an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leadership in Doha on Tuesday. Five group members and a Qatari security officer were killed in the attack.

Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been a mediator in negotiations to end a brutal Israeli war on Gaza, where more than 64,800 people have been killed since October 2023.





