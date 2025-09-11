Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes on Yemen, killing 35

At least 35 people were killed and 131 injured when Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes Wednesday on multiple sites in Yemen, the Houthi group said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said the attacks targeted a medical facility in the capital Sanaa, the central bank headquarters and a government complex in Al-Jawf governorate in northeastern Yemen.

Fighter jets also hit the offices of the 26 September and Al-Yemen newspapers along with residential homes, the outlet said.

The broadcaster said Houthi air defenses engaged Israeli aircraft during the strikes.

The Israeli army claimed that the attacks struck Houthi military targets in areas in Sanaa and Al-Jawf.

The statement said fighter jets hit Houthi military camps, the Houthi military's public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility.

Late last month, an Israeli strike on Sanaa killed 12 top Houthi officials, including Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahawi and nine other ministers.

The Israeli army launched several waves of airstrikes on Houthi sites across Yemen in recent months in retaliation for Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets and targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 64,600 people have been killed in an Israeli genocidal war.





