Israeli drone strike levels school in Gaza City’s Zeitoun amid occupation plan

The Israeli army on Thursday demolished a school in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood amid its ongoing offensive to occupy the area.

Footage circulated on social media showed an Israeli drone strike targeting Al-Furqan Girls' School, located near Street 8 in the Al-Salat area, leveling the entire building and destroying surrounding structures.

The area appeared completely devastated, with nearby residential blocks and roads heavily damaged.

According to local sources, the Israeli army had been using the school compound as a staging area for tanks and armored vehicles involved in its ongoing offensive in Gaza City.

Images shared over the past days showed bulldozers, excavators, and tanks stationed inside the school grounds before it was destroyed.

The strike comes as Israel escalated its offensive on Gaza City, killing 1,100 people and injuring over 6,000 others since Aug. 13, according to local authorities. Thousands of homes and buildings have also been destroyed or severely damaged.

On Wednesday evening, the Israeli army officially announced a new phase of the "Gideon's Chariots 2" assault, with the declared goal of occupying the entire city.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 64,200 Palestinians in Gaza. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.