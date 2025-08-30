Israeli forces raid 2 homes in Quneitra countryside, southern Syria

Israeli military forces carried out a raid early Saturday in the town of Al-Asha in Syria's Quneitra countryside, according to Syrian media.

"Israeli occupation forces entered Al-Asha with two military vehicles carrying soldiers and conducted a house search of two residences in the early hours of Saturday," broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah reported.

This is not the first Israeli incursion into Al-Asha. On Aug. 19, Israeli troops raided the town, confiscating more than 200 sheep and transporting them into the occupied Golan Heights, according to the broadcaster.

The recent violation comes as part of ongoing Israeli transgressions in southern Syria.

Despite the establishment of a new Syrian administration on Dec. 8, 2024, which posed no direct threat to Tel Aviv, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory, launching airstrikes that killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition belonging to the Syrian army.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. Following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in late 2024, Israeli forces expanded their control, occupying Mount Hermon and a 15-kilometer (9.3-mile) security strip in the south and controlling more than 40,000 Syrians inside the seized buffer zone.





