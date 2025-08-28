2 Lebanese army personnel killed in Israeli drone explosion in south

Two army personnel were killed and two others injured after an Israeli drone exploded while being inspected in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the military said.

A military statement said soldiers were inspecting the drone that crashed in Naqoura when it exploded, killing an army officer and soldier and injuring two others.

According to the Lebanese official news agency NNA, the drone had attempted to drop a bomb on an excavator in Naqoura when it fell.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the incident.