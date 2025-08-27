6 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli drone strikes near Damascus

Six Syrian army personnel were killed Tuesday in Israeli drone strikes near the city of al-Kiswah south of Damascus, Syria's state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

The broadcaster said Israeli drones targeted Syrian army positions in the Damascus countryside.

Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defense installations, according to reports.

Israel also expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa was formed in January.